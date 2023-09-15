ADVERTISEMENT

Idols unearthed near Nannilam

September 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thirteen bronze idols of various deities, including Nataraja, were unearthed at Kallukudi hamlet near Nannilam in Tiruvarur district on Friday when drinking water pipeline laying work was being taken up by the village panchayat.

Inquiries reveal that the workers engaged in the laying of drinking water pipelines in the hamlet stumbled upon a few metal idols when they dug the earth near Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple area. Surprised by the presence of idols, they dug the earth further and found more bronze idols.

Subsequently, the unearthed idols were taken over by the Revenue Officials who moved them to the Nannilam tahsildar office, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US