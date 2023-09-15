Idols unearthed near Nannilam

September 15, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Thirteen bronze idols of various deities, including Nataraja, were unearthed at Kallukudi hamlet near Nannilam in Tiruvarur district on Friday when drinking water pipeline laying work was being taken up by the village panchayat.

Inquiries reveal that the workers engaged in the laying of drinking water pipelines in the hamlet stumbled upon a few metal idols when they dug the earth near Sri Lakshmi Narayana Perumal Temple area. Surprised by the presence of idols, they dug the earth further and found more bronze idols.

Subsequently, the unearthed idols were taken over by the Revenue Officials who moved them to the Nannilam tahsildar office, sources said.