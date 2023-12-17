GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Idols stolen from Thanjavur temple, found in a nearby waterbody

The Thanjavur West Police launched a search after being alerted about the theft in Sri Naganathar temple at Karantha Pookulam and found all the 12 idols in a nearby waterbody within hours on Sunday

December 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The idols which were stolen from Sri Naganathar temple at Karantha Pookulam in Thanjavur and subsequently recovered from a waterbody

The idols which were stolen from Sri Naganathar temple at Karantha Pookulam in Thanjavur and subsequently recovered from a waterbody | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Twelve small metal idols of different deities, which were reportedly stolen from Sri Naganathar temple at Karanthai Pookulam in Thanjavur town, were found in a nearby waterbody on Sunday. 

The police said criminals scaled the compound wall of the temple and stole the idols from a room after breaking open the lock. The idols were that of Natarajar, Sivakamasundari, and Manickavasagar Asthra Devar.

The crime is believed to have been committed on in the small hours of Sunday. The theft came to light after the temple was opened on Sunday morning.  The Thanjavur West police station was alerted, who found the idols in a nearby waterbody. The idols were restored to the temple, the sources added.

