Idols retrieved by Centre produced at Kumbakonam court

The ten idols retrieved by the Union Culture Ministry in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs from the United States and Australia and handed over to the Tamil Nadu police were produced on Monday before the Kumbakonam Court, which is hearing the idol theft cases filed by the Idol Wing Police.

The idols were stolen from the temples in Tamil Nadu starting from 1960 to 2008. They were handed over to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, C.Sylendra Babu last week at a function held in New Delhi.

The idols that were brought from New Delhi were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, D.Shanmugapriya at Kumbakonam on Monday. After inspecting the retrieved idols, she ordered that the granite idols be shifted to the Athanallur temple in Thenkasi district and other idols be lodged at Idol Chest at Sri Nageswaran temple, Kumbakonam.

Meanwhile, Subhash Kapoor, an art dealer, who has been arrested in connection with the smuggling of idols from India to foreign countries, was produced at the CJM Court, Kumbakonam.

The CJM posted the case for further proceedings on June 14 and the accused was lodged at Tiruchi Central Prison, police said.