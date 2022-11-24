  1. EPaper
Idol Wing police confiscate idols and painting from Mounasamy mutt

November 24, 2022 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Acting swiftly on a complaint received from Hindu outfits in Kumbakonam, the Idol Wing police confiscated four idols and a Tanjore painting from the Mounsamy Madam (Mutt) at Kumbakonam.

Inquiries reveal that last week, Hindu outfits in Kumbakonam lodged a complaint with the Idol Wing police stating that the ‘panchaloka’ idols of 63 Nayanmars worshipped at the ‘63-Nayanmar Madam’ presently known as Mounasamy Madam and a ‘Tanjore’ painting of Saivaite Nayanmars were missing from the Mutt premises.

Subsequently, the Idol Wing police secured a search warrant from the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Kumbakonam, and searched the Mutt premises on November 24 as the idols and painting were missing from public view.

Though the search led to the discovery of the painting alleged to be missing from the religious institution’s premises, the team stumbled upon four small idols measuring 11 centimetres to 37 centimetres.

As the existing administrators of the more than 175-year-old Hindu religious institution were unable to assert the Mutt’s right over the four idols – Sri Natarajar (23 centimetres), Goddess Sivagami Amman (14 centimetres), Sri Vinayakar (11 centimetres) and Sri Baladhandayuthapani (37 centimetres) and the painting by producing ‘proper’ documents, the idols and the painting were confiscated by the police and produced before the Court, according to an official release.

