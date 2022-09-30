Idol Wing commences probe on ‘disappearance’ of Indiran statue

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
September 30, 2022 18:34 IST

The Idol Wing police have commenced their investigation with respect to the alleged ‘disappearance’ of Indiran statue from the Big Temple complex.

According to official sources, the Idol Wing received complaints from the public that the statue of Indiran presumed to be worshipped at a small enclosure at the Rajarajan entrance had disappeared several years ago.

Thus, an Idol Wing police team landed at the Big Temple on Friday and commenced their investigation by making inquiries with the staff of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam and the Archaeological Survey of India.

They had also inspected the place where the Indiran statue was said to have been installed and worshipped in the past.

