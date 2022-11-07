Idol Wing CID seizes over 100 metal idols

A metal idol of Lord Nataraja that was seized by the Idol Wing CID. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The Idol Wing CID has seized 105 metal idols, 31 stone idols and 69 artefacts, suspected to have been stolen and without any genuine records, from various parts of the State this year.

Fifty cases had been registered by the Idol Wing CID so far this year, G. Balamurugan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Idol Wing CID, Central Zone, told reporters here on Monday.

Besides metal and stone idols, an idol made of wood, three made of emerald, three ancient paintings had also been been seized till now. The seizures were four times higher than in the previous year and the Idol Wing had prevented most of them from being smuggled abroad., he said.

A special team of the Idol Wing CID seized a three-foot tall metal idol of Lord Nataraja weighing 26.8 kg from a car at Irugur Junction along Coimbatore - Palladam Main Road in the early hours on Sunday. The idol was being brought from Kerala.

Based on inputs from an informant, the team went to Coimbatore under the guise of buyers and spoke over phone to a person presumed to be the idol owner and asked the person to bring the idol to Coimbatore for purchase. The team intercepted a car bearing Kerala registration number at Irugur Junction and questioned the driver identified as T. Jayanth, 22, and an occupant, who was identified as H. Sivaprasad Namboodiri, 53, of Palakkad.

While checking the vehicle, the team found the idol concealed inside a white gunny bag in the rear. The two were detained after the information given by them regarding the idol was conflicting and without any basis, Mr. Balamurugan said.

Although the idol was believed to be old, its antiquity would have to be established by experts. The Idol Wing CID would write to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department seeking information whether the idol had been stolen from any temple in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Balamurugan said.

The Idol Wing CID registered a case and detained the two for further questioning. The seized idol would be produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district and kept in safe custody in an Icon Centre, he added.