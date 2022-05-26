Idol Wing CID seizes antique idols of Buddhist Goddess Tharadevi and Vinayagar

An Idol Wing CID team has seized antique metal idols of Lord Vinayagar and a Buddhist goddess Tharadevi from T. Manalmedu village near Thirukadaiyur in Mayiladuthurai district and arrested a person in possession of the idols meant to smuggle them out to an undisclosed location.

A press release from the Idol Wing CID on Thursday said it received confidential information that a person had clandestinely concealed a few antique metal idols with the intention to smuggle them out to an undisclosed destination from a secret place near Thirukadaiyur. Based on the information, the Idol Wing CID devised a plan and formed a team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police R. Rajaram to execute the operation.

The team members disguised themselves as affluent idol collectors / buyers looking for precious antique idols. Through an undercover intermediary, they set a meeting with the miscreant and won over his confidence during which the price quoted for the idols was ₹2 crore. When the miscreant exhibited the idols, the team swooped over him and secured him besides seizing the idols from T. Manalmedu village near Thirukadaiyur.

During interrogation, the accused revealed his name as G. Suresh (32) of T. Manalmedu village. The team showed the seized idols to experts who opined that the idol of Buddhist Goddess Tharadevi was nearly 700 years old and the Vinayagar idol to be 300 years old. The experts had also informed that the Buddhist goddess Tharadevi - the goddess of saviour and the wife of Buddhist god Avalokhitheswara and that the cult of Tharadevi was traceable to Tibet.

A case was registered against Suresh who was sent for remand on Thursday. The release further said details pertaining to the actual provenance of the seized idols could be obtained only after tracking and securing the remaining accused. The Director General of Police and the Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu appreciated the Idol Wing CID team and announced a cash reward for them, the release added.