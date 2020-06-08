The idol unearthed at Krishnapuram near Kumbakonam on Monday.

08 June 2020 19:10 IST

THANJAVUR

An eight-inch tall idol of a Goddess was unearthed from Arasalar riverbed near Kumbakonam on Monday.

The presence of the idol was noticed by workers constructing a high-level bridge across Arasalar to connect Krishnapuram and Sembiyavarambal at a cost of ₹ 2.48 crore as they scooped out sand to lay a pillar for the bridge.

Immediately, the workers informed the Krishnapuram Village Administrative Officer Sivakumar who took possession of the idol and deposited it at Thiruvidaimaruthur Taluk Office. The Nachiyarkovil police have registered a case.