Idol-making enters final phase ahead of Vinayagar Chaturthi festival

September 05, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

With less than two weeks for the Vinayagar Chaturthi festival, traditional artisans are busy giving the finishing touches to the Vinayagar idols being made in Tiruchi.

A wide variety of Vinayagar idols are made in Kondayampettai, Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi district. Idols which are small in size, measuring one to two feet, are made using clay in other parts of the district too.

Giant Vinayagar idols ranging from three to 15 feet are made using moulding dies. The raw materials for making giant idols are paper pulp and tapioca flour, says S.Shanthi, a sculptor from Kondayampettai, whose family has been traditionally involved in making idols. “Four kilograms of tapioca flour needs to be mixed with ten kilograms of paper pulp in a grinding machine to attain the desired raw material. This proportion ensures the strength of the idols.”

Each part of the idol, such as the head, arms, legs, and mounts, would be made separately using the mould dies and then attached to the torso. Artisans make customised designs based on the orders they receive. In the final phase, artisans decorate the idols with sequins and jewels and apply colourful water-based, and non-toxic natural dyes, adds Ms. Shanthi.

The preparatory work for making Vinayagar idols begins as early as in the Tamil month of ‘Thai’ (January-February) with procurement of raw materials from the neighbouring Salem district and processing them.

The increase in input cost of raw materials and labour charges coupled with poor demand makes idol making a challenging business, points out P. Manikandan, another artisan. “The idol-making was severely affected during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the restrictions imposed to conduct festivals and mass gatherings. Even after two years, the demand for the idols remains low.”

Many artisans sell the idols in the open market ranging from ₹ 12,000 to ₹ 25,000 depending on the size and design. The idols made in Tiruchi also get transported to Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, and Tirunelveli districts.

Stressing the importance of celebrating the festival without causing harm to the environment, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has released a set of guidelines for making idols. Idols made of natural, biodegradable, eco-friendly materials such as traditional virtuous clay and mud and painted with non-toxic natural dyes could only be immersed in waterbodies.

