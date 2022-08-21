Idol-making at brisk pace in Tiruchi

Artisans in the city are receiving several orders for idols of various sizes

Ancy Donal Madonna TIRUCHI
August 21, 2022 19:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

An idol of Lord Ganesha gets a coating of colour in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

ADVERTISEMENT

After two years of muted festivities due to outbreak of COVID-19, Tiruchi is all set to witness a grand Vinayaka Chaturthi this year, as artisans from the city appear to have their hands full at making idols of the deity.

For the last two years, the enthusiasm of both celebrators and idol-makers was subdued by the threat of the pandemic. This year, there are indications of the festival fostering environmental awareness in a larger measure.

Apparently, the artisans have been receiving several orders for making idols of various sizes and many are busy giving finishing touches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 100 families in Tiruchi depend on idol-making for their livelihood. “The artisans work for six months and have to earn enough to sustain them for the rest of the year,” said R. Jaishankar, a sculptor from Thiruvanaikaval.

The sculptors make idols ranging from one to 20 feet in height, while some buyers also place customised orders to meet their requirements. “We typically receive orders for idols ranging between five feet and 20 feet that cost from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000. We have made about 30 idols that are 20 feet tall,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lord Ganesha idols measuring between two and four feet that can be put in homes and institutions are also lined up here. “We usually begin work in December to meet the last-minute demands,” said Suresh, another sculptor.

Big idols that are immersed in large water bodies are made of maida, paper pulp, and potato flour. “An idol is sturdy enough for the celebrations, but dissolves quickly when submerged in water,” he added.

As per the revised guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, only idols made with natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic or inorganic materials are permitted. Idols made of Plaster of Paris are prohibited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app