Idol-making at brisk pace in Tiruchi

Artisans in the city are receiving several orders for idols of various sizes

An idol of Lord Ganesha gets a coating of colour in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

After two years of muted festivities due to outbreak of COVID-19, Tiruchi is all set to witness a grand Vinayaka Chaturthi this year, as artisans from the city appear to have their hands full at making idols of the deity.

For the last two years, the enthusiasm of both celebrators and idol-makers was subdued by the threat of the pandemic. This year, there are indications of the festival fostering environmental awareness in a larger measure.

Apparently, the artisans have been receiving several orders for making idols of various sizes and many are busy giving finishing touches.

Around 100 families in Tiruchi depend on idol-making for their livelihood. “The artisans work for six months and have to earn enough to sustain them for the rest of the year,” said R. Jaishankar, a sculptor from Thiruvanaikaval.

The sculptors make idols ranging from one to 20 feet in height, while some buyers also place customised orders to meet their requirements. “We typically receive orders for idols ranging between five feet and 20 feet that cost from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000. We have made about 30 idols that are 20 feet tall,” he said.

Lord Ganesha idols measuring between two and four feet that can be put in homes and institutions are also lined up here. “We usually begin work in December to meet the last-minute demands,” said Suresh, another sculptor.

Big idols that are immersed in large water bodies are made of maida, paper pulp, and potato flour. “An idol is sturdy enough for the celebrations, but dissolves quickly when submerged in water,” he added.

As per the revised guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board, only idols made with natural, biodegradable and eco-friendly raw materials without any toxic or inorganic materials are permitted. Idols made of Plaster of Paris are prohibited.