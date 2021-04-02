‘Identity of Tamil Nadu as a linguistic State is at stake’

Cautioning that the very identity of Tamil Nadu as a linguistic State was at stake, about 35 representatives of a collective of Tamil nationalist outfits, environmental organisations, farmer welfare groups and followers of Periyarist, Marxist and Ambedkarite ideologies have made a joint appeal to the electorate on Friday to reject BJP - AIADMK - PMK combine in the Assembly polls.

Without directly expressing their support for the DMK-led alliance, the collective urged the voters not to support the ‘B’ teams of the BJP - the Makkal Needhi Maiyam, Naam Tamizhar Katchi and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

“People must make sure that their votes do not get scattered to the advantage of the AIADMK-led alliance,” the founder president of Dravidar Viduthutalai Kazhagam, Kolathur Mani, said speaking at a press conference organised by the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnani. The fight was between Sanatana Dharma and social justice, he said.

The AIADMK government was under subjucation of the BJP, he said, citing the preventive arrest of activists espousing social justice prior to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an instance.

The Centre’s interference in the State’s rights must not be permitted, Mr. Mani said, citing the impact of the Union government’s laws in the areas of agriculture and education. The BJP must necessarily be shown the door, he said.