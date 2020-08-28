Identifying hotspots, vigorous testing key to decline in cases

S. Sivarasu

The number of persons testing positive in Tiruchi district over the last week has been between 80 and 100, says Collector

Identifying hotspots and aggressive testing will help bring about a gradual decline in COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate in Tiruchi district, authorities say.

At present, the positivity rate — number of samples that test positive among the total figure — in the district is 6.1%, positioning it in the 33rd place in the State.

“The number of patients testing positive in the district over the last week has been between 80 and 100. The numbers will see a drop by the first week of September,” Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu.

Decentralised containment zones and restriction of movement of residents will play a major role in drop in cases. While a majority of cases continue to be recorded within the city limits, the civic body has begun declaring areas as containment zones even if three residents test positive. “This ensures that the primary and secondary contacts do not travel and, therefore, transmission of the virus is slow,” a Health Department official said.

Around 25 fever camps held across the district, including those conducted by the civic body, have seen at least 150 attendees each per day, allowing authorities to identify the spread of infection in specific areas.

However, the number of samples lifted and sent for testing across the district will continue to remain the same, the official said. “We continue to take at least 1,800 samples a day and will continue to take as many till we record much smaller numbers. The fever camps too will continue.”

With restrictions on acquiring e-passes and inter-district travel eased, tracing travellers has become more stringent. “We get a list of approved passes with the address of the applicant regularly. Fever screening continues at all check-posts and symptomatic travellers are immediately isolated and tested,” he said.

Quarantine norms remain the same despite a drop in cases until further notification from State authorities. Inter-State travellers and inter-district travellers will be home quarantined for 14 days.

Those arriving from Maharashtra, which is a high-risk State, will be institutionally quarantined.

International travellers will be tested and placed in institutional quarantine for seven days.