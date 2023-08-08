ADVERTISEMENT

Identify school dropouts in Perambalur district, Collector tells officials

August 08, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Officials must form committees taluk-wise to collect information about the dropouts to enrol them in schools, she says

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Karpagam presides over a meeting with officials in Perambalur district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector K. Karpagam has directed officials to identify student dropouts from class I to XII in Perambalur district and take steps to ensure that they complete their school education.

She was presiding over a meeting at the District Collectorate to discuss the steps to be taken to enrol dropouts in schools. 

Committees comprising officials from School Education, Revenue and Social Welfare departments should be constituted taluk-wise to collect information about them. The officials should ascertain the needs of such children and the reasons for dropping out from schools. They must fulfil their needs through government schemes besides taking steps to get them enrolled in schools, Ms. Karpagam said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If required, the District Child Protection Officer could take steps to arrange counselling for such children and their parents by engaging experts, she added.. 

Steps should be taken to get those children admitted in government hostels if they were unable to attend school due to family situation and provide them with all assistance to ensure that they completed their schooling, Ms. Karpagam said.

She asked the officials to make sure that there was not a single drop out student in Perambalur district in the future and work with the utmost dedication towards that direction, an official release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US