Identify school dropouts in Perambalur district, Collector tells officials

August 08, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Collector K. Karpagam has directed officials to identify student dropouts from class I to XII in Perambalur district and take steps to ensure that they complete their school education.

She was presiding over a meeting at the District Collectorate to discuss the steps to be taken to enrol dropouts in schools.

Committees comprising officials from School Education, Revenue and Social Welfare departments should be constituted taluk-wise to collect information about them. The officials should ascertain the needs of such children and the reasons for dropping out from schools. They must fulfil their needs through government schemes besides taking steps to get them enrolled in schools, Ms. Karpagam said.

If required, the District Child Protection Officer could take steps to arrange counselling for such children and their parents by engaging experts, she added..

Steps should be taken to get those children admitted in government hostels if they were unable to attend school due to family situation and provide them with all assistance to ensure that they completed their schooling, Ms. Karpagam said.

She asked the officials to make sure that there was not a single drop out student in Perambalur district in the future and work with the utmost dedication towards that direction, an official release said.