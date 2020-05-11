ID cards to be issued for traders

Employers have been directed to apply for identification cards to be issued by local bodies for opening of shops/business establishments and trades that are allowed to function as per the relaxed norms with respect to the nationwide lockdown.

Shopkeepers, businessmen and traders wishing to reopen their establishments should ensure that they and their employees were in possession of the identification cards to be issued by the local bodies.

The objective of insistence for ID cards was to prevent people from moving around town or village under the guise of ‘going to work’. Urging the shopkeepers and others to comply with the direction and help the administration check unwanted movement of public, officials said that stern action would be initiated against those who were found moving around without a valid ID card or the colour cards issued earlier to families for moving out of their residence for purchase of essential commodities on the days specified for them. The ID card rule might be extended even after May 17, sources said.

Meanwhile, tea shops which had remained shut from March 24 started functioning from Monday.

However, lack of adherence of social distancing norms by customers at some of the tea shops kept the shopkeepers in tenterhooks since as per the relaxed norms the shops would be sealed if customers fail to adhere to the social distancing guideline.