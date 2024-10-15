ADVERTISEMENT

ICSSR-Sprinter Nature Research Tour held at SASTRA University

Published - October 15, 2024 07:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The “ICSSR-Springer Nature Research Tour,” aimed at strengthening research collaboration and foster accessibility in scientific publishing, was held at the Shanmuga Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), deemed to be a university, here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a university release, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) of the Union Ministry of Education organised the event in association with Springer Nature, New York. Venkatesh Sarvasidhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature, India, who led the team, highlighted SASTRA University’s strategic importance as a major research hub in South India.

The event attracted over 250 research scholars and faculty members. Professor Manish Verma, ICSSR Council Member, discussed the collaborative initiative between ICSSR and Springer Nature, emphasising its goal to make science accessible to all.

S. Swaminathan, Dean of Planning and Development, SASTRA, expressed concerns over the sustainability of open access as a business model. He noted that researchers often share scientific articles directly, reducing the need for open access.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K. Uma Maheswari, Dean of the School of Arts, Science, Humanities and Education, SASTRA, emphasised the need for dedicated publishing platforms for traditional literature such as in Tamil and Sanskrit, and the social sciences. She pointed out the limitations of relying on a single indexing metric, which may not adequately reflect the contributions of researchers in these fields.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / research

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US