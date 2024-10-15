GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ICSSR-Sprinter Nature Research Tour held at SASTRA University

Published - October 15, 2024 07:19 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The “ICSSR-Springer Nature Research Tour,” aimed at strengthening research collaboration and foster accessibility in scientific publishing, was held at the Shanmuga Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA), deemed to be a university, here on Monday.

According to a university release, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) of the Union Ministry of Education organised the event in association with Springer Nature, New York. Venkatesh Sarvasidhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature, India, who led the team, highlighted SASTRA University’s strategic importance as a major research hub in South India.

The event attracted over 250 research scholars and faculty members. Professor Manish Verma, ICSSR Council Member, discussed the collaborative initiative between ICSSR and Springer Nature, emphasising its goal to make science accessible to all.

S. Swaminathan, Dean of Planning and Development, SASTRA, expressed concerns over the sustainability of open access as a business model. He noted that researchers often share scientific articles directly, reducing the need for open access.

K. Uma Maheswari, Dean of the School of Arts, Science, Humanities and Education, SASTRA, emphasised the need for dedicated publishing platforms for traditional literature such as in Tamil and Sanskrit, and the social sciences. She pointed out the limitations of relying on a single indexing metric, which may not adequately reflect the contributions of researchers in these fields.

October 15, 2024

