ICGS Karaikal organises awareness walkathon

July 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - KARAIKAL

As part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Coast Guard has organised a walkathon to create awareness of physical fitness and healthy lifestyle among the public.

Commandant Vijay Viswanathan flagged off the 10-km walkathon from the Indian Coast Guard Station at Karaikal. K. Jayashree Vijay, President of Tatrakshika Coast Guard, was chief guest and stressed the importance of fit and healthy lifestyle, said a press release.

Assistant Commandant Sandeep Sain, officers of the Indian Coast Guard, family members and students participated in the walkathon.