ICGS Karaikal conducts coastal cleanup on International Coastal Cleanup Day

The Indian Coast Guard Station (ICGS) Karaikal led a beach cleanup initiative on International Coastal Cleanup Day, mobilising 750 participants on the Karaikal beach and the Velankanni beach. The programme was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Karaikal Beach cleanup was inaugurated by District Collector S. Manikandan with support from the district administration, district police, ONGC, Karaikal Port, and Fisheries.

Participants, including students and community members, worked together to promote coastal protection and environmental conservation, emphasising the vital role of community engagement in safeguarding marine ecosystems.

