ADVERTISEMENT

ICGS Karaikal conducts coastal cleanup on International Coastal Cleanup Day

Published - September 21, 2024 07:28 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard Station (ICGS) Karaikal led a beach cleanup initiative on International Coastal Cleanup Day, mobilising 750 participants on the Karaikal beach and the Velankanni beach. The programme was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Karaikal Beach cleanup was inaugurated by District Collector S. Manikandan with support from the district administration, district police, ONGC, Karaikal Port, and Fisheries. 

Participants, including students and community members, worked together to promote coastal protection and environmental conservation, emphasising the vital role of community engagement in safeguarding marine ecosystems.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US