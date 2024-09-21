GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICGS Karaikal conducts coastal cleanup on International Coastal Cleanup Day

Published - September 21, 2024 07:28 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Coast Guard Station (ICGS) Karaikal led a beach cleanup initiative on International Coastal Cleanup Day, mobilising 750 participants on the Karaikal beach and the Velankanni beach. The programme was organised in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The Karaikal Beach cleanup was inaugurated by District Collector S. Manikandan with support from the district administration, district police, ONGC, Karaikal Port, and Fisheries. 

Participants, including students and community members, worked together to promote coastal protection and environmental conservation, emphasising the vital role of community engagement in safeguarding marine ecosystems.

Published - September 21, 2024 07:28 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / environmental cleanup / Karaikal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.