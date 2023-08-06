ADVERTISEMENT

Ice cream shop sealed in Tiruchi

August 06, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Food safety department officials on Friday temporarily sealed an ice cream outlet functioning near Teppakulam Main Guard Gate in Tiruchi for producing ice creams under unhygienic conditions.

Following a complaint received from a consumer that he found a lizard in the ice cream, a team led by Ramesh Babu, designated officer, conducted an inspection at the outlet. They found the outlet had been producing food items unhygienically, and found the kitchen to be unclean.

The department has issued a stop-sale order and ordered the owners to rectify the issue to function again. The officials collected ice cream samples for further laboratory examination.

