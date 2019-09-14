ICAR to frame guidelines for use of drones in fields

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is in the process of framing guidelines for use of drones for applying pesticides, fertilizers and plant protection chemicals on crops, its Deputy Director General (Agricultural Engineering), K.Alagusundaram, said here on Friday.

“We are talking about precision farming and precise application of inputs. Drones are being used to apply pesticides on horticulture and agricultural crops due to shortage of labour. We are drawing up guidelines to be notified by the Centre,” he said inaugurating a national conference on ‘Climate smart agriculture for livelihood security: Challenges and opportunities,” at the Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute (ADAC&RI), a constituent of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University at Navalurkuttapattu near here.

Drones are set to be used widely soon due to labour shortage and issues concerning labour health. The guidelines would cover various aspects of use of drones including payloads to be carried by them. “The report (containing the guidelines) will be submitted to the government in about a month,” Dr.Alagusundaram told media persons later. Subsequently, the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation would notify it to become a law, he added.

Earlier, elaborating on the measures taken by ICAR to develop climate smart agriculture technologies and approaches, he said the National Innovations on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA), a flagship project of ICAR launched in February, 2011, to enhance resilience of Indian agriculture to climate change and climate vulnerability through strategic research and technology demonstration is being expanded further. “We are creating a lot of climate smart agriculture technologies under NICRA,” he said and 151 NICRA villages have been adopted by scientists to provide a wide range of technical inputs and support to farmers right from what, when and how to cultivate.

Studies have indicated that the NICRA villages are doing much better than their nearby villages, in terms of productivity, improving livelihood and farmers’ happiness index. Now the Centre has asked the ICAR to create NICRA clusters by including adjacent villages to the existing NICRA villages. About 150 NICRA clusters are to be created covering about 750 villages.

The government of Maharashtra has decided to adopt and replicate the NICRA model in about 5,000 villages with World Bank assistance. ICAR had agreed to extend technical support. “The Orissa government has approached ICAR to adopt the model. Other states, especially Tamil Nadu, should adopt the model,” he said.

N. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, said it has become essential to develop new technologies and crop varieties to tackle climate changes. The TNAU was giving a thrust to research on developing technologies and crop varieties to mitigate and reduce exposure to natural vagaries. The varsity is working on developing short duration paddy varieties of 90-95 days so that their exposure to nature is limited. Similarly, drought tolerant crop varieties have been developed.

It was important to address issues such as problematic soil. The TNAU had recently given its recommendations, on a request from the government, on possible alternative crops and cultivation technologies to be adopted in fields affected by soil salinity in Nagapattinam district, he said.

K. S. Subramanian, Director of Research, TNAU, S. Uma, Director, ICAR-National Research Centre for Banana, P.Masilamani, Dean, ADAC&RI, K.V. Peter, Former Vice-Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University, G. Karthikeyan, Secretary, Madras Agricultural Students Union, and S. Parthiban, Head, Fruit Science, Horticulture College and Research Institute for Women, spoke.