IAF bike expedition leaves Thanjavur

The penultimate leg of the 2,400-km ‘Go Green’ motorcycle expedition undertaken by Indian Air Force personnel was flagged off by Group Captain Prajual Singh, Station Commander, Air Force Station (AFS), Thanjavur, on Wednesday.

The team comprising 14 air warriors from 26 equipment depot, Bengaluru, reached Thanjavur AFS from Rameswaram on March 3. The team embarked on the expedition from Bengaluru on February 26 to pass through Mangalore, Kannur, Kochi, Trivandrum, Kanyakumari, Rameshwaram, Thanjavur and Chennai covering air force units and other establishments of the armed forces in the southern peninsula.

The objective of the expedition was to create awareness among local population and tourists of the need to increase green cover, minimise carbon footprint keeping in view the climatic changes over the years and about the hazards of plastics, various measures to be adopted to reduce pollution and the need for energy conservation.

The team members handed over plants, pamphlets, and booklets to AFS personnel before leaving Thanjavur on Wednesday. The circular expedition would culminate in Bengaluru on March 5, according to a press release.