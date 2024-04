April 06, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Income Tax Department officials conducted searches at four places here on Saturday.

The searches started early Friday and continued until Saturday.

Searches are going on in a private contractor’s residence at Edamalaipattipudur and another private contractor’s residence in Thendralnagar near K.K. Nagar. A search was conducted at another location in Srirangam too, the sources said.