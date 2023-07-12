ADVERTISEMENT

I-T officials wrap up the third phase of searches in Karur

July 12, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The third phase of the search operation by officials of the Income Tax (I-T) Department on the premises of persons acquainted with Minister V. Senthilbalaji, who is in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, came to an end on Wednesday in Karur.

At least 12 residences and offices were brought under the scanner for the third time in seven weeks. While the searches were wrapped up at eight places on Tuesday, the officials completed the operation at the remaining places in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bungalow of Subramani, managing partner of Kongu Mess, (a restaurant) at Rayanur; the office of Shankar Anand, a government contractor, on 80-feet road and his farmhouse at Mayanur; and Sri Ramavilas weaving factory were among the places that were searched, the police said.

Sources in the Department said that these were not fresh raids, but continuation of the searches that were conducted in May. The offices of Kiscol, Arun and Associates, and Nexity Properties were among the properties searched.  Kiscol’s Managing Director T.S.P. Kannappan is a member of the DMK Executive Committee. 

