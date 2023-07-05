I-T officials conclude checks at Woraiyur Sub-Registrar’s office

July 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

Income Tax officials conducted a check of high-value documents registered at the Woraiyur Sub-Registrar office situated at Maruthandakurichi in Tiruchi . The exercise which commenced on Tuesday, ended on Wednesday.

A team of officials drawn from Chennai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore, which began the verification process on Tuesday, reportedly checked whether the due process of the Income Tax Act had been followed while registering documents. Documents registered from 2017 were said to have been verified by the I-T officials. They checked for acts of omission or commission while registering and reporting the same to the IT office, sources said.