I-Day celebrations held in Ariyalur and Karur

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi distributes welfare assistance in Ariyalur on Monday..

Ceremonial parades, honouring of freedom fighters and distribution of certificates to government employees for commendable service marked the Independence Day celebrations in Ariyalur on Monday.

Collector P. Ramana Saraswathi hoisted the National Flag at the District Sports Stadium and inspected the guard of honour presented by the District Police, Home Guard and National Cadet Corps contingents along with the Superintendent of Police K. Feroze Khan Abdullah.

Ms. Saraswathi presented welfare assistance worth Rs 72,59,858 to 90 beneficiaries, meritorious certificates to 46 police personnel and 212 officials of various departments including health, revenue, rural development and others.

Children who took part in the cultural programmes received awards and praise. Tree saplings were also planted.

Collector T. Prabhushankar inspects a contingent at the Independence day celebrations in Karur on Monday.

In Karur, Collector T. Prabhushankar attended the gram sabha meeting held at Aathur Poolampalayam panchayat. As part of the 75th Independence Day, gram sabha meetings were organised in all 157 village panchayats in the Karur district.

The Collector appealed to the public to create rainwater harvesting structures in each house and instructed officials to erect the structures in all government buildings and schools even as the district administration was deepening water bodies to store rainwater during the monsoon.

He urged the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and take all precautionary measures to guard themselves against the viral infection.

Earlier, at a function held at the Sports Ground here, Collector T. Prabhushankar hoisted the national flag, and released pigeons and balloons. The Collector also presented merit certificates to officials in various departments in recognition of their service.