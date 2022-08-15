I-Day celebrations held in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal

Special Correspondent MAYILADUTHURAI
August 15, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam Collector A. Arun Thamburaj hands over welfare assistance to a beneficiary on Monday.

: District Collector R. Lalitha distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹25.26 lakh to 128 beneficaries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also presented certificates in recognition of meritorious services to 69 staff members from various departments. Besides, she honoured 20 police personnel for service excellence in the presence of Superitendent of Police N.S. Nisha and other senior officals.

Senior officials visited houses of freedom fighters and honoured them.

The Collector later took part in a Grama Sabha meeting at Pazhayagudalur in Kuthalam block along with Mayiladuthurai MP S. Ramalingam and Poompuhar MLA Nivedha M. Murugan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagapattinam

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj distributed benefits to the value of ₹7.41 crore to 110 beneficiarlies, and honoured 143 persons from various departments for meritorious services.

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, he also presented certificates to 49 police personnel honoured for excellence in service.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector later took part in the Grama Sabha meeting at Okkur village in Kilvelur Block, and urged people to keep themselves abreast of the benefits accruing from the government welfare schemes. Project Officer of District Rural Development Agency P. Periyasamy and other senior officials took part.

Karaikal

Students stage a cultural performance during the Independence Day celebration on Monday.

Puducherry Transport Minister Chandira Priyanka hoisted the national flag in the presence of Karaikal Collector L. Mohamed Mansur and Senior Superintendent of Police Logeswaran.

The Minister witnessed the ceremonial parade by police personnel and other contingents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app