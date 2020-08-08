Hyacinth being removed

TIRUCHI

The Public Works Department has started removing the thick growth of water hyacinth on the city stretch of the Uyyakondan canal.

Though the canal runs a distance of about 71 km from Pettavaithalai to Vazhavanthankottai, the Public Works Department (River Conservation Division) officials said that water hyacinth, a thick and dense weed, grows extensively on the city stretch of the canal, particularly from the Puthur aqueduct (near Kuzhumayi Amman temple) to Ariyamangalam. The growth is heavy wherever domestic sewage is being let into the canal.

With nearly 700 cusecs of water being discharged into the canal for irrigation, the PWD has launched a drive to remove the weeds as it would impede the water flow.

A senior official said water hyacinth from Puthur aqueduct to District Sessions Court has been removed so far. Besides a couple of earth movers, at least a dozen personnel had been engaged. Since water was expected to flow up to January, it had been decided to carry out the drive once in three months. A sum of ₹10 lakh had been earmarked for the purpose.