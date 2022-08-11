Husband of DMK woman councillor arrested

August 11, 2022 19:11 IST

The Siruganur Police in the district on Thursday arrested S. Vetriselvan (38), husband of DMK union councillor V. Nithya, on charges of threatening some persons by holding an ‘aruval’ near his house at South Thathamangalam in Manachanallur taluk over a money dispute.

A video clip of Vetriselvan, armed with an ‘aruval,’ absuing and chasing some persons on Wednesday evening went viral on social media. Police sources said Vetriselvan had reportedly received about ₹2.6 lakh in 2019 from V. Gunasekaran (34), also residing at South Thathamangalam, for buying a piece of land for the latter.

However, Vetriselvan did not take any step and settled only part of the money to Gunasekaran when the latter kept demanding his money back.

Police sources said Gunasekaran along with a few others went to the house of Vetriselvan on Wednesday evening to ask for his money. Vetriselvan, who was enraged over this, allegedly abused Gunasekaran and others and chased them holding an aruval besides threatening them.

The Siruganur Police conducted an inquiry with both parties and arrested Vetriselvan against whom a case has been booked.