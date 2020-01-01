Hundreds take out rally against CAA

Hundreds of protesters demanding withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act took out a rally holding a 650-feet flag with national tricolour in Nagapattinam on Wednesday.

The rally was taken out from the Head Post Office to Avuri Thidal via Nellukadai Mariamman Temple, Anna Statue, and Government Hospital Road.

The rally had the participation of Nagapattinam Lok Sabha MP Selvaraj, MLAs Mathivanan and Thamimum Ansari, and functionaries of DMK, Congress, AMMK and VCK.

They raised slogans condemning the Central Government for enacting the law and the State government for meekly supporting it.

A team of 250 police personnel was posted for security duty under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Selvanagarathinam.

Last on Tuesday night, the Tiruchi City police chased away members of Makkal Adhikaram who attempted to hold a protest against CAA at the Central Bus Stand.

A BJP cadre drew ‘kolams’ in front of their homes welcoming CAA in Woriayur in the city on Wednesday.

Thanjavur

Members of Makkal Adhikaram at Adhanur near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district welcomed the New Year by organising protest demonstrations against CAA and NRC.

While women members of the Makkal Adhikaram representatives’ families drew ‘kolam’ demanding repealing of CAA in Tamil Nadu at the village, male members of these families shouted slogans against the CAA and NRC at the stroke of 12 on Tuesday night.

Similarly, cadre of Social Democratic Party of India, Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district, welcomed the New Year with a protest demonstration against CAA and NRC.

The demonstrators who assembled at Goyya Mukkath area on Pattukottai Road, Muthupettai, around midnight held burning candles and raised slogans urging the BJP government to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act. The demonstration was led by the SDPI Tiruvarur district president, Thapre Alam Badusha in which the Popular Front district secretary, Marsook Ahamed and others participated.