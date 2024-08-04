ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds take holy dip at Amma Mandapam on Aadi Ammavasai

Published - August 04, 2024 06:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Some devotees had arrived before dawn on Sunday but were not allowed to enter the river as it was in spate; devotees also visited Srirangam temple after a dip in the Cauvery

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees performing rituals at Amma Mandapam in Srirangam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: C. Jaisankar

Hundreds of devotees thronged Amma Mandapam on the banks of the Cauvery in Srirangam on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai.

ADVERTISEMENT

People offered tharpanam (a Hindu ritual of offering black sesame seeds and water) to their forefathers. Many prefer to perform the tharpanam on the banks of the Cauvery at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat, one of the most sought-after pilgrims spots in Srirangam.

The devotees, who came from different parts of the State, took a holy dip in the river and offered tharpanam. Some devotees visited Amma Mandapam before dawn. But they were not allowed to enter in the river as it was in spate. The authorities closed the paths leading to the river. Barricades had been put up along the vulnerable points. However, the devotees were allowed to take a dip at the Amma Mandapam bathing ghat, which has a protection to prevent the people from stepping into the river beyond a point.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policemen and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel kept a close watch on the devotees to prevent them from entering the river at vulnerable points. Several devotees, after taking a dip, visited Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple to offer prayers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Priests from Srirangam and Thiruvanaikoil, and a large number of priests from faraway places, including Puducherry, Villupuram, Dindigul, Thittakudi, and Vriddhachalam visited Amma Mandapam.

Kumar, a priest from Srirangam, said that more than 60,000 devotees performed rituals to their forefathers and ancestors at Amma Mandapam on Sunday.

Traffic was closed from Mambazhasalai to Srirangam via Amma Mandapam on Sunday morning because of heavy crowd.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / railway

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US