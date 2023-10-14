HamberMenu
Hundreds pay homage to their forefathers on ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’

October 14, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of Hindus gathered near water bodies in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts to pay homage to their forefathers on Saturday on account of the ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’.

In Thanjavur district, hundreds of people gathered on the banks of the Cauvery river such as the ‘Pushya Padithurai’ at Thiruvaiyaru and at ‘Bhagavathi Padithurai’, ‘Dabeer Padithurai’ and ‘Melacauvery Padithurai’ in Kumbakonam and at the ‘Big Temple Padithurai’ on the Grand Anicut Canal in Thanjavur and on the steps of temple tanks in their respective places to perform ‘tharpanam’ (a ritual to pay respects to the departed souls) in their respective families.

They offered ‘agathikeerai’ (hummingbird tree leaves) to cattle or provided alms to the needy to invoke their blessings. They also offered food to crows after performing the ‘padayal’ ritual at their homes.

In Tiruvarur district, Hindus gathered at temple tanks such as ‘Kamalalayam’ tank in Tiruvarur and at Mannargudi and other places to perform ‘tharpanam’ to their forefathers.

