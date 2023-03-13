HamberMenu
Hundreds of devotees throng Samayapuram Temple

March 13, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - TIRUCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees carrying flowers in baskets to offer to Goddess Mariamman in Samayapuram on Sunday .

Devotees carrying flowers in baskets to offer to Goddess Mariamman in Samayapuram on Sunday . | Photo Credit: G. Gnanavelmurugan

A large number of devotees thronged Goddess Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi and offered flowers for the Poochorithal festival on Sunday.

The annual festival, which attracts devotees from different parts of the State, commenced with the Vigneshwara pooja, Punyakavaajanam, Anugyai, Vaasthu santhi and Anguraarpanam in the early hours followed by Kaapu Kattuthal for Amman.

Temple officials and others carried flowers in baskets and offered them to the deity at the sanctum sanctorum. Following this, devotees who had come from various places also offered flowers to the goddess. The Poochorithal festival is one of the major religious events at this famous shrine when flowers are sprinkled on the Goddess at the sanctum sanctorum.

The festival which commenced last Sunday of the Tamil month Masi is spread over the next three Sundays (March 19, March 26 and April 2). Devotees would offer flowers to the deity and the the flowers would be distributed to the devotees. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has announced change in vehicular movements on those Sundays in connection with the festival at Samayapuram. The diversion would be in force from 5 p.m. on Sundays to 9 a.m. the next morning in order to ease congestion. Chennai-bound vehicles from Madurai would have to proceed via Viralimalai, Manapparai Andavarkoil junction, Thogamalai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Perambalur. 

Chennai-bound vehicles from Dindigul would have to proceed via Manapparai Andavarkoil junction, Thogamalai, Kulithalai, Musiri, Thuraiyur and Perambalur. Vehicles coming from Thuraiyur towards Tiruchi would have to proceed via Musiri roundabout, Musiri Periyar bridge, Kulithalai, Jeeyapuram to reach Chathram bus stand. Vehicles coming towards Tiruchi from Salem and Musiri would have to proceed via Musiri Periyar bridge, Kulithalai and Jeeyapuram to reach the Chathram bus stand in Tiruchi. 

Tiruchi-bound vehicles from Chennai would have to come via Siruganur, Thachankurichi, Poovalur and proceed on the Chidambaram national highway to reach Panamangalam junction and from thereon to Tiruchi, a press release from District Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said. 

