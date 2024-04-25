ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of devotees take part in Kaliyuga Varadharaja Perumal Temple car festival

April 25, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees pulling the car of Kaliyuga Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Ariyalur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of devotees took part in the car festival of Kaliyuga Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Kallankurichi near here on Thursday.

With the priests performing special puja, the devotees, who thronged from different parts of the district and the neighbouring Perambalur, Thanjavur, and other districts, began pulling the decorated big car of the temple around 7 a.m. It went along four car streets and returned to the stage around 10 p.m. Similarly, the devotees pulled the small car of the temple.

Several devotees offered annadhanam and butter milk to those who pulled the cars braving the scorching sun.

It was part of the annual car festival that began on April 17. The festival comes to an end with the Ekantha Seva on Friday night.

