ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds negotiate damaged footbridge everyday in fear

Published - July 06, 2024 05:29 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Nacchinarkkiniyan M.

A 10-year-old boy crosses Thirumanjanavethi bridge with his relative on his way back to school | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was scary to watch V. Sairam, a 10-year-old boy, crossing the badly damaged Thirumanjanavethi foot bridge above Cauvery River, along with his relative, as the structure is in a precarious condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, hundreds of residents in wards 1, 8, 9, and 10 cross the foot bridge, which was first damaged seven years ago due to a cyclone and then again three months ago during heavy rain. The bridge was constructed in 1999 for better access to the town area for residents of ward 1.

When it was damaged seven years ago, a part of the bridge fell, and it was repaired in a haphazard way by the municipality, residents complain. It has since suffered further damage due to heavy wind and rain. In order to avoid taking a detour of more than a km, residents of Theepanjamman Koil area, R.D.R. Pillaiyar Koil Street, and Thoppu Street continue to use the damaged foot bridge for their commute.

ADVERTISEMENT

“School and college students have to go via this bridge. It is a delicate balancing act and we only pray that no one gets hurt while crossing it. Officials are aware of the condition of the footbridge, yet no action has been taken,” said S. Muthulakshmi from Theepanjamman Koil Street.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The municipality must act swiftly to avoid any untoward incident. As the Cauvery River flows through the town, bridges were built to connect the North and South parts of the town over it. It is important to carry out the repair works quickly ahead of the rainy season; if there is water flow in the river the situation would turn worse,” said A. Appar Sundaram, a social activist.

The ward councillors have repeatedly pressed for the repair of the bridge, but there has been no response so far. When contacted, a senior municipal official promised to look into the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US