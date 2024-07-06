Hundreds negotiate damaged footbridge everyday in fear

It was scary to watch V. Sairam, a 10-year-old boy, crossing the badly damaged Thirumanjanavethi foot bridge above Cauvery River, along with his relative, as the structure is in a precarious condition.

Yet, hundreds of residents in wards 1, 8, 9, and 10 cross the foot bridge, which was first damaged seven years ago due to a cyclone and then again three months ago during heavy rain. The bridge was constructed in 1999 for better access to the town area for residents of ward 1.

When it was damaged seven years ago, a part of the bridge fell, and it was repaired in a haphazard way by the municipality, residents complain. It has since suffered further damage due to heavy wind and rain. In order to avoid taking a detour of more than a km, residents of Theepanjamman Koil area, R.D.R. Pillaiyar Koil Street, and Thoppu Street continue to use the damaged foot bridge for their commute.

“School and college students have to go via this bridge. It is a delicate balancing act and we only pray that no one gets hurt while crossing it. Officials are aware of the condition of the footbridge, yet no action has been taken,” said S. Muthulakshmi from Theepanjamman Koil Street.

“The municipality must act swiftly to avoid any untoward incident. As the Cauvery River flows through the town, bridges were built to connect the North and South parts of the town over it. It is important to carry out the repair works quickly ahead of the rainy season; if there is water flow in the river the situation would turn worse,” said A. Appar Sundaram, a social activist.

The ward councillors have repeatedly pressed for the repair of the bridge, but there has been no response so far. When contacted, a senior municipal official promised to look into the issue.