Hundreds flock Samayapuram temple for Poochorithal festival

March 10, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A large number of devotees offered flowers to Goddess Mariamman at the Arulmigu Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram near Tiruchi on Sunday on the occasion of the Poochorithal festival.

The festival began early in the day with temple authorities and others carrying flowers in baskets. Devotees will offer flowers to the Goddess on the next three Sundays as well.

The festival marks the commencement of the holy fast (Pachai Pattini Viratham) by Goddess Mariamman for 28 days starting from the last Sunday of the Tamil month Maasi for the welfare of the people. During the 28-day fasting, buttermilk, paanakam,thullu maavu, and tender coconut water will be offered to the Goddess, said the temple authorities.

