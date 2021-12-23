Human chain promotes manjappai to save Cauvery

A human chain formed by 800 college students on the Cauvery Bridge (connecting Chathiram area to Srirangam) in the early hours of Thursday highlighted the importance of using cotton cloth bag and saving the river from pollution.

Organised by M.A.M. Business School in association with Thanneer, a voluntary organisation, and Thanneer Students Club, the ‘Save Cauvery River’ initiative saw college students, both men and women, hold up ‘manjappai’ (yellow cloth bag), and distribute them to the public.

The human chain was formed across the bridge from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Speaking to the Hindu, S. Dharmaraj, Airport Director, Airports Authority of India, Tiruchi International Airport and chief guest at the event, said: “We are celebrating the Nadi Utsav [Festival of Rivers] by focusing on the Cauvery and environmental awareness. Joining forces with educational institutions has helped us to promote the message of clean living.”

“We would like to support the Tamil Nadu government’s campaign to bring back the use of manjappai by raising awareness among the youth,” said K. Sathish Kumar, assistant professor Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts and secretary of Thanneer and Students Club.

“We chose to form the human chain at the Cauvery Bridge because even though the great river is a symbol of Tamil identity, it has sadly become polluted with plastic waste and industrial effluents,” he added.

The students said they were eager to adopt eco-friendly ways of living. “There is no life without water, and keeping this great river clean is important for future generations,” said Manimaran.

MBA student Nagajyothi said, “After learning about cloth bags, my friends and I have been inspired to give up plastic alternatives because they are non-biodegradable. We hope to spread the message among our friends and family.”

M. Hemalatha, director, M.A.M. Business School, and K.C. Neelamegam, president, Thanneer, spoke.