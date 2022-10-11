Human chain formed in Tiruchi region emphasising social harmony

Cadre of political parties formed a human chain in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Cadre of the Left parties, Congress, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and other organisations formed a human chain at different places in Tiruchi and its neighbouring districts on Tuesday emphasising social harmony, unity, communal harmony and secularism.

In Tiruchi city, the human chain was formed by members of various parties from Head Post Office to Melapudur Junction in the evening. Elsewhere in the district, human chain was formed at places including Pettavaithalai, Lalgudi, Thuraiyur and Thuvarankurichi. A human chain was also formed in various places in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts.