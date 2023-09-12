Human chain event for suicide prevention held in Tiruchi 

September 12, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Students of Bishop Heber College organised a ‘human chain’ rally in collaboration with Aram Hospital in Tiruchi city on Tuesday to raise awareness of World Suicide Prevention Day instituted by World Health Organisation. Over 150 students from the college’s Department of Social Work and Suicide Prevention Club formed a chain from Puthur Four Roads signal up to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) in the morning holding placards with messages about mental well-being and this year’s theme ‘Creating hope through action.’

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.