Huge quantity of ganja seized

V. Venkatasubramanian THANJAVUR
August 25, 2022 18:25 IST

The Peravurani police have seized 459 kilograms of ganja following a vehicle inspection at Pinnavasal village near Peravurani on August 24.

According to sources, a police team spotted an empty goods carrier parked on the roadside near Pinnavasal hamlet on August 24 night and on checking the vehicle they found ganja consignment concealed in the vehicle.

While interrogating two persons — Rameshkumar of Thirumangalam in Madurai and Padayappa of Theni — who were standing near the vehicle they came to know that a local person, Chidambaram of Peravurani was also involved in the clandestine activity.

Subsequently, the police raided Chidambaram’s house and impounded 30 kilograms of ganja. The trio were remanded to judicial custody on August 25, police said.

