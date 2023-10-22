Huge demand pushes up prices of flowers in Tiruchi

October 22, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A huge demand ahead of Ayudha puja and Saraswathi puja festivals has pushed up price of flowers in Tiruchi market.

The prices of flowers, mainly malligai, mullai and jathi, have almost tripled. According to a cross-section of flower traders in Gandhi Market, malligai registered the highest price with ₹ 700 a kg against ₹ 200 in the second week of October.

One kg of kanakambaram was quoted at ₹ 1,000 on Sunday, ₹ 700 more than it was sold a week ago in Tiruchi.

Similarly, the prices of jathi and mullai went up by ₹ 400 a kg on Sunday than the previous week. The prices of panneer rose and pattu rose also shot up by ₹ 150 and ₹ 250 a kg respectively.

One foot of “kadambam” (mix of different flowers) was sold between ₹ 60 and ₹ 75 by flower traders on Sunday. It was sold for ₹ 5 to ₹ 10 last week. Similarly, the prices of garlands were also being quoted very high. Customers had to shell out a minimum of ₹ 150 a feet. Depending upon the size, garlands were priced between ₹ 250 and ₹ 1,000.

“Navarathiri is a peak season for flowers. The demand would go up manifolds as each and every household, traders and businessmen and others would buy flowers on Ayudha puja day. The mounting demand has caused a steep increase in prices of flowers,” says R. Parthiban, a wholesale flower merchant in Gandhi Market.

B. Abbas, a flower trader at Ariyamangalam, said that the demand for flowers would always go up sharply during the puja season. It had reached an all-time high this year as the supply was not up to the demand. There was a complete mismatch between supply and demand and this had reflected in the prices. The traders could not cope up with the demand.

The flower merchants said that the prices of flowers would slowly come down to normal level from Wednesday. Moderate prices would prevail until Deepavali festival.

