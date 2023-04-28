April 28, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The weekly train service between Hubli and Thanjavur (train no: 07325/26) has been extended for another month.

According to train passenger association sources, this special fare express train commenced its first journey from Hubli to Thanjavur on March 20 this year with stoppages at Haveri, Ranibennur, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Chikka Banavara, Bengaluru, Krishnarajapuram and Bangarpet in Karnataka State and Salem, Karur, Tiruchi Fort, Tiruchi and Budalur in Tamil Nadu.

It leaves Hubli at 8:25 p.m. on every Monday and reaches Thanjavur at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday. In the return direction, it leaves Thanjavur at 7:40 p.m. on every Tuesday and arrives at Hubli at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

This special fare special weekly express train having five unreserved coaches has been extended for another month. It will leave Hubli to Thanjavur on May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 and depart from Thanjavur on May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. Apart from the five unreserved coaches, the train will have one 2-tire AC, 3 three-tire AC and 9 second class sleeper coaches.

Hitherto, just half the number of 472 second class berths have been booked in this train to leave Hubli on May 1 and just around 25 percent of the total 472 second class berths have been booked for its return journey from Thanjavur on May 2. As far as the air-conditioned coaches are concerned all most all the total number of seats are available for confirmed reservation under general, ladies, senior citizen and ‘divyangjan’ (persons with disabilities) on May 1 and May 2, sources said.

The train passenger associations in Thanjavur district has called upon the rail commuters to make use of this service for their journey’s to the destinations within Tamil Nadu or Bengaluru so that the termination of this service citing ‘poor’ commuter patronage could be avoided.