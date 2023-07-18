Hubballi - Thanjavur weekly specials extended till September

July 18, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

South Western Railway has notified the continuation of the Hubballi - Thanjavur - Hubballi weekly specials till September.

The Hubballi - Thanjavur weekly special (Train No. 07325), which leaves Hubballi Junction at 8.25 p.m. on Mondays and reaches Thanjavur at 2.15 p.m. the next day, will be extended to run on August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 4, 11, 18 and 25.

The Thanjavur - Hubballi weekly special (Train No. 07326), which leaves Thanjavur at 7.40 p.m. on Tuesdays and reaches Hubballi Junction at 12.30 p.m. the next day, will be extended to run on August 8, 15, 22, 29, September 5, 12, 19 and 26. Advance reservation for the special trains will open at 8 a.m. on July 19 from the Southern Railway end, a press release from the Southern Railway said on Tuesday.