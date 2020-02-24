Tiruchirapalli

‘HSP being implemented on an outlay of ₹40 crore’

Handlooms Minister O. S. Manian viewing the silk saree displayed at the renovated showroom of Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Production and Sale Society at Thirubuvanam on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: Handout

The Tamil Nadu government is implementing the Handloom Support Programme (HSP) on an outlay of ₹40 crore for the benefit of weavers, according to Handloom Minister O. S. Manian.

Disclosing this at the inauguration of the renovated showroom of the Thirubuvanam Silk Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Production and Sale Society at Thirubhuvanam on Sunday, the Minister said under HSP a handloom weaver could avail financial assistance for the purchase of raw materials, looms and accessories, design innovation, product diversification, infrastructure development and skill up-gradation apart from marketing of his products.

Apart from allocating ₹40 crore, the State government bears the cost incurred towards distribution of priceless electricity to the weavers, to the tune of ₹350 crore. While handloom weavers were entitled for 200 units of priceless electricity, the powerloom weavers were allowed to utilise 750 units under the scheme. In addition to these, the rebate subsidy had been increased to ₹150 crore from ₹80 crore, he added.

Minister R. Doraikkannu, Handlooms Secretary Pradeep Yadav and Collector M. Govinda Rao participated.

