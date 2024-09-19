ADVERTISEMENT

HR&CE officials seal three shops at Vennaimalai

Published - September 19, 2024 08:34 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau,C. Jaisankar

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Department on Thursday sealed three shops at Vennaimalai here.

There were a number of shops and houses situated close to the Balasubramanya Swamy Temple at Vennaimalai. Some of them were said to be functioning on the land owned by the temple.

The officials of the HR&CE displayed a board a few days ago, warning of tough action against trespassers on lands owned by the temple. They asked the encroachers to vacate the area. As no one vacated, a group of officials, including the Revenue Divisional Officer and an Assistant Commissioner of HR&CE, assembled at Vennaimalai and began sealing the shops. However, a large number of people and traders thronged the spot and opposed the action of the officials. They told them that action was taken as per a court direction. 

