HR&CE Minister reviews arrangements in Srirangam

December 24, 2022 04:29 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Minster for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P. K. Sekarbabu on Saturday said that mobile clinics would be deployed in different parts of Srirangam on January 2 in view of the opening of Paramapatha Vasal at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple.

Speaking to reporters here after reviewing the arrangements being made in Srirangam for the festival that began on Friday, he said it was expected that the festival would attract 17 lakh devotees from different parts of the country. About two lakh devotees were expected on the day of opening of the Paramapatha Vasal. A team of medical personnel, including 10 doctors and an equal number of nurses, had been deployed on the temple premises to treat devotees in need of medical assistance.

Similarly, two doctors and two nurses, who were employed y by the temple, would be on round the clock duty. In addition to them, it had been decided to operate at least five mobile medical units to treat patients. Three ambulances would be stationed by 24/7 in Srirangam.

Mr. Sekarbabu said that elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure that the festivities were conducted smoothly.. About 3,000 police personnel would be deployed on January 1 and 2. Similarly, about 100 personnel from other temples had also been deployed in Srirangam temple.

Defending the HR&CE department’s decision to collect ₹4,000 for a ticket for special darshan on the day of opening the Paramapatha Vasal Mr. Sekarbabu said that it was mainly to restrict the number of devotees and not to generate revenue. There would be total transparency in entry ticket collection.

Asked if there was any plan to impose restrictions during temple festivals, in view of the alert over the spread of a new COVID-19 variant, Mr.Sekarbabu pointed out that Chief Minister M.K .Stalin had conducted a review meeting with senior officials of various departments. Appropriate measures would be taken without affecting people. Introducing restrictions would depend on the emerging situation.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, temple Joint Commissioner, S. Marimuthu and senior officials accompanied the Minister.